Calgary teen transported to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by vehicle

A Calgary teen was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Monday afternoon.
The incident happened at the intersection of Heritage Drive S.E. and Fairview Drive S.E., according to a tweet by the City of Calgary.
An Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson told Global News the teen was transported to the hospital with serious injuries in stable condition.
Motorists are asked to exercise caution in the area.
–With files from Jessie Weisner, Global News
