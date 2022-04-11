Calgary teen transported to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary teen was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened at the intersection of Heritage Drive S.E. and Fairview Drive S.E., according to a tweet by the City of Calgary.

An Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson told Global News the teen was transported to the hospital with serious injuries in stable condition.

Motorists are asked to exercise caution in the area.

ALERT: Emergency services are helping a pedestrian involved in an incident on Heritage Dr and Fairview Dr SE. Please go slow and watch for fellow Calgarians.. #yyctraffic #yycroads — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) April 11, 2022

–With files from Jessie Weisner, Global News

