Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary teen transported to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by vehicle

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted April 11, 2022 6:26 pm
Emergency services are helping a pedestrian involved in a traffic incident in southeast Calgary on Monday afternoon. View image in full screen
Emergency services are helping a pedestrian involved in a traffic incident in southeast Calgary on Monday afternoon. Loren Andreae/Global News

A Calgary teen was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened at the intersection of Heritage Drive S.E. and Fairview Drive S.E., according to a tweet by the City of Calgary.

An Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson told Global News the teen was transported to the hospital with serious injuries in stable condition.

Read more: Pedestrian in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in downtown Calgary

Motorists are asked to exercise caution in the area.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

–With files from Jessie Weisner, Global News

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police Service tagCalgary Police tagCalgary Traffic tagCalgary EMS tagCalgary pedestrian hit tagpedestrian struck calgary tagCalgary traffic incident tagcalgary traffic accident tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers