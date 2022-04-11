Edmonton Oilers hit the road with playoff spot in sight

The Edmonton Oilers aren’t quite where they want to be but they are getting closer to checking off one goal for the 2021/22 season.

Clinch a playoff spot.

“First and foremost, lock in that position and make sure we’re playing after these nine games. You fine tune your game over the course of the season, all year round. At this time of the year, we want to be playing at the top of our game,” said defenceman Darnell Nurse.

“At the same time, our singular focus is on locking in the playoff spot and taking it one game at a time.”

With nine games left in the regular season, the Oilers have 90 points. They’re second in the Pacific Division and lead fourth place Vegas by six points. Even a mediocre record the rest of the way should get the Oilers into the post-season.

“We want to use each day as an opportunity to refine different parts of our game, whether that’s in the video room, on the ice in practice, or if we get the opportunity to play game. We want to work on things that set us up for success in the month of May,” said head coach Jay Woodcroft.

The Oilers play two games this week: Minnesota on Tuesday and Nashville on Thursday. The Wild have beat the Oilers twice this season at Rogers Place by scores of 4-1 and 7-3.

“It’s a challenge for our team. They are a big, heavy, grind-it-out type group that is going to challenge us and push us in different ways than some other teams might. I think anytime you’re tasked with that type of challenge, it brings out the best in people,” said Woodcroft.

The Oilers practiced in Edmonton Monday morning before departing. Jesse Puljujarvi wasn’t on the ice. Woodcroft said he was dealing with a stomach issue.

Catch the Oilers and Wild on 630 CHED Tuesday with the Face-off Show at 4:30 p.m. The game starts at 6 p.m.