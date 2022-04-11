Counselling services offered to staff, students after assault outside McNally High School

Send this page to someone via email

Counselling services are being offered to staff and students at McNally High School following an assault outside the Edmonton school on Friday.

At about 2:45 p.m. Friday, police said an assault took place outside of the high school located in the area of 84 Street and 105 Avenue.

Alberta Health Services said a teenage boy was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition. In an update later Friday, the Edmonton Police Service said the teen was in stable, but critical condition.

On Monday, Edmonton Public Schools said the division and McNally school continue to cooperate with the EPS on its ongoing investigation.

“The school continues to provide support to students and staff. Starting today, the division’s Critical Incident Support Services team is on site at McNally school and will provide support to staff and students,” read a statement from the school division.

“The team is made up of trained professionals who provide counselling and comfort in difficult times like this.”

The EPS said it did not have an update on the investigation Monday, apart to say it is ongoing.

Police have not said if any arrests have been made or if a suspect(s) has been identified.