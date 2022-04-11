Menu

Crime

Counselling services offered to staff, students after assault outside McNally High School

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted April 11, 2022 5:29 pm
Police investigate an assault by McNally High School in Edmonton on Friday, April 8, 2022. View image in full screen
Police investigate an assault by McNally High School in Edmonton on Friday, April 8, 2022. Global News

Counselling services are being offered to staff and students at McNally High School following an assault outside the Edmonton school on Friday.

At about 2:45 p.m. Friday, police said an assault took place outside of the high school located in the area of 84 Street and 105 Avenue.

Read more: Teen in critical condition as police called to assault at Edmonton school

Alberta Health Services said a teenage boy was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition. In an update later Friday, the Edmonton Police Service said the teen was in stable, but critical condition.

On Monday, Edmonton Public Schools said the division and McNally school continue to cooperate with the EPS on its ongoing investigation.

“The school continues to provide support to students and staff. Starting today, the division’s Critical Incident Support Services team is on site at McNally school and will provide support to staff and students,” read a statement from the school division.

“The team is made up of trained professionals who provide counselling and comfort in difficult times like this.”

Click to play video: 'Edmonton teen in critical condition after assault near school' Edmonton teen in critical condition after assault near school
Edmonton teen in critical condition after assault near school

The EPS said it did not have an update on the investigation Monday, apart to say it is ongoing.

Police have not said if any arrests have been made or if a suspect(s) has been identified.

