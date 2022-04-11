Charges laid after indecent act performed in front of Calgary child

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary man has been charged after allegedly committing an indecent act in front of a minor at a northeast residence.

On March 3 at approximately 3:30 p.m., a woman and her 10-year-old daughter were walking to school in the 200 block of 33 Avenue N.E. when they allegedly saw a man naked in a house in front of a window committing an indecent act while staring at the woman’s daughter.

The woman reported the incident to the police because there has allegedly been another occasion earlier that week, according to the Calgary Police Service.

The general investigations unit conducted an investigation, leading to the arrest of a man in the northwest community of Hamptons on Sunday.

“Indecent acts deeply affect victims, and young children should never be exposed to such activity,” said acting Staff Sgt. Amy Kennedy.

David Louis Mayhew, 66, has been charged with one count of exposure to a minor and one count of exposure in public view. He will next appear in court on May 10.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.