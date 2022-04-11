Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Charges laid after indecent act performed in front of Calgary child

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted April 11, 2022 3:30 pm
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
A Calgary man has been charged after allegedly committing an indecent act in front of a minor at a northeast residence. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A Calgary man has been charged after allegedly committing an indecent act in front of a minor at a northeast residence.

On March 3 at approximately 3:30 p.m., a woman and her 10-year-old daughter were walking to school in the 200 block of 33 Avenue N.E. when they allegedly saw a man naked in a house in front of a window committing an indecent act while staring at the woman’s daughter.

The woman reported the incident to the police because there has allegedly been another occasion earlier that week, according to the Calgary Police Service.

Read more: Charges laid after Calgary police seize loaded weapons, illicit drugs and stolen property

The general investigations unit conducted an investigation, leading to the arrest of a man in the northwest community of Hamptons on Sunday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Indecent acts deeply affect victims, and young children should never be exposed to such activity,” said acting Staff Sgt. Amy Kennedy.

David Louis Mayhew, 66, has been charged with one count of exposure to a minor and one count of exposure in public view. He will next appear in court on May 10.

Read more: Latjor Tuel laid to rest as investigation into Calgary Police shooting continues

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crime tagCalgary Police Service tagCPS tagIndecent Act tagCalgary police investigation tagCalgary indecent act tagindecent act investigation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers