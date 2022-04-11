Speeding tickets and roadside prohibitions dished out at Kelowna check stops

Send this page to someone via email

Roving patrols and check-stops on Highway 33 and Big White Road were rolled out ahead of the Alti-Tunes festival at the beginning of the month and successfully sussed out drinking drivers.

Kelowna RCMP and BC Highway Patrol decided to monitor the the roads leading to the music event held at Big White Ski Hill and issued five 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibitions, which happen when someone fails a roadside test, with people testing over 100 mg blood alcohol level.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP removed 800 impaired drivers from area roads this year

There were three drivers with blood alcohol levels between 60 and 100 mg and four roadside tests administered without enforcement action and one standardized Field Sobriety Test for drugs administered without enforcement action.

In addition to people drinking and driving, there were 10 speeding tickets and one excessive speeding ticket issued, two seatbelt fines, while one person was ticketed for using an electronic device while driving and another was ticketed under the cannabis act.

Story continues below advertisement

“Enforcement operations such as this demonstrate our commitment to road safety,” Sgt. Bryce Petersen of BCHP Kelowna said in a press release. “By working together with our detachment partners we prevent crime and make our highways safer together.”