Crime

Kelowna RCMP removed 800 impaired drivers from area roads this year

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 3, 2021 1:06 pm
Motorists in the Okanagan can expected to see more police officers on the road as part of the annual CounterAttack campaign. View image in full screen
Motorists in the Okanagan can expected to see more police officers on the road as part of the annual CounterAttack campaign. Global Files

Kelowna Mounties have already removed 800 impaired drivers from area roads and this month’s increased focus may mean more.

Mounties will be conducting CounterAttack road checks throughout the Central Okanagan from Dec. 1 to 31 with National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day on Saturday, Dec. 4, Kelowna RCMP said in a press release.

Click to play video: 'B.C. family fights DUI charge for drunken passenger' B.C. family fights DUI charge for drunken passenger
B.C. family fights DUI charge for drunken passenger – Dec 20, 2019

RCMP said drivers in Kelowna will see a heavy police presence as Kelowna RCMP traffic services will be conducting several road checks throughout the Kelowna area, targeting impaired drivers.

Trending Stories
“While most people understand that drinking alcohol and driving is dangerous, people need to understand using drugs, both illegal and prescription drugs, is just as dangerous,” Sgt. Mark Booth of Kelowna RCMP traffic services said in a press release.

“If you are planning on drinking, please do not drive. Find an alternative way home to ensure that you and the people sharing the road with you, get to their destination safely.”

Click to play video: 'Dashcam video catches truck narrowly missing head-on crash' Dashcam video catches truck narrowly missing head-on crash
Dashcam video catches truck narrowly missing head-on crash – Nov 24, 2019

The 800 impaired drivers removed from area roads this year include drivers who are facing criminal charges for impaired driving by drugs and alcohol, including refusals as well as drivers who received prohibitions under the Motor Vehicle Act.

