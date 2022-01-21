CounterAttack road checks see increased number of impaired drivers, say Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The number of impaired drivers during December road checks rose almost two-fold, from this year from last year, according to Kelowna RCMP.

On Friday, the local police detachment released information on its annual CounterAttack road checks.

According to the RCMP, 60 impaired drivers were removed from the road during the month-long program.

Police noted that among the 60 impaired drivers, 14 were impaired by drugs.

Both stats are up from 2020, say RCMP, when 39 impaired drivers were removed from local roads, including two drug evaluations.

Police say charges are pending against the 14 drives, once results are received from its forensics lab.

Police say among the penalties drivers can face include a three-day immediate roadside prohibition, a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and a 90-day administrative driving prohibition.

“On average, a (drug recognition expert) officer will perform approximately three evaluations per year,” said Sgt. Mark Booth of Kelowna RCMP Traffic Services.

“The fact that our officers performed 14 tests during the month of December indicates more drivers are using illegal or prescription drugs and getting behind the wheel.”