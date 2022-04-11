Send this page to someone via email

OPP have charged the driver of an SUV involved in a three-vehicle collision that killed a Hagersville, Ont., man a year ago.

Investigators took a Waterford man into custody last Thursday at a Norfolk address in connection with the death of 23-year-old Alexander Dalton in the spring of 2021.

The 35-year-old is facing three charges – criminal negligence causing death, failing to remain at the scene of an accident resulting in death, and six counts of prohibited driving.

To date, four people have been charged in connection with the April 23 incident on King Street West near Sarah Street when OPP reported a westbound 2001 blue Chevrolet Tahoe allegedly hit Dalton’s motorcycle causing him to be ejected on to the roadway.

The Chevy would be later found abandoned on Ojibway Road.

In December, two 25-year-olds from Oshweken, Ont., were arrested, with one charged with public mischief and the other charged with being an accessory after the fact.

A 30-year-old woman would be the third picked up by police in January. She also faces accessory after the fact and mischief charges.

OPP spokesperson Mary Gagliardi says the investigation is ongoing and that the accused driver appeared in court on Monday.

The court matter is also now subject to a publication ban on some details.

