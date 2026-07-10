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Crime

Ontario man sentenced to 20 years in U.S. for leading cross-border drug ring

By Aaron Sousa The Canadian Press
Posted July 10, 2026 7:27 am
1 min read
courtroom View image in full screen
This Jan. 14, 2013, file photo shows a gavel sits on a desk inside the Court of Appeals at the Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center in Denver. Brennan Linsley/AP Photo via The Canadian Press
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An Ontario man convicted in the United States of running a drug-trafficking operation across the border into Canada has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Guramrit Sidhu of Brampton, Ont., pleaded guilty earlier this year to leading a drug ring from September 2020 to February 2023.

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A California court heard that between September and October 2022, more than 500 kilograms of methamphetamine and nearly 350 kilograms of cocaine were brought from the U.S. into Canada.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California says these drug shipments were worth up to US$17 million.

Sidhu was arrested and extradited to the U.S. in October 2024.

The attorney’s office says Sidhu is the eighth person to plead guilty in the case.

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