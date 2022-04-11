Pre-trial conference for Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum to be held in Prince George

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum will be appearing in a pre-trial conference Monday on a public mischief charge.

The video conference will be held Monday morning at a courtroom in Prince George and will not be open to the public or the media.

Global News has reached out to the BC Prosecution Service to find out why it is not open to the media.

McCallum is not obligated to attend.

McCallum was charged on Dec. 10, 2021, stemming from an investigation into his claims that someone ran over his foot at a Save-On-Foods parking lot during an altercation with opponents of the city’s police transition last September.

The mayor, who has said he will seek re-election in the fall, has declined all comment on the case while it is before the courts.

McCallum has retained one of the priciest defence lawyers in Vancouver: Richard Peck, who also defended Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou from a United States extradition request.

According to the Criminal Code of Canada, public mischief includes “making a false statement that accuses some other person of having committed an offence.”

McCallum will ultimately face a five-day trial in the matter.