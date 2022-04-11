Menu

Crime

Pre-trial conference for Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum to be held in Prince George

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 11, 2022 12:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Doug McCallum pre-trial conference to be held Monday' Doug McCallum pre-trial conference to be held Monday
A pre-trial conference for Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum will be held in Prince George Monday. The mayor is facing a public mischief charge. Andrea MacPherson has the latest details.

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum will be appearing in a pre-trial conference Monday on a public mischief charge.

The video conference will be held Monday morning at a courtroom in Prince George and will not be open to the public or the media.

Global News has reached out to the BC Prosecution Service to find out why it is not open to the media.

McCallum is not obligated to attend.

Read more: Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum headed for five-day trial on mischief charge

Click to play video: 'Mayor of Surrey not in court to face public mischief charges' Mayor of Surrey not in court to face public mischief charges
Mayor of Surrey not in court to face public mischief charges – Mar 8, 2022

McCallum was charged on Dec. 10, 2021, stemming from an investigation into his claims that someone ran over his foot at a Save-On-Foods parking lot during an altercation with opponents of the city’s police transition last September.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The mayor, who has said he will seek re-election in the fall, has declined all comment on the case while it is before the courts.

McCallum has retained one of the priciest defence lawyers in Vancouver: Richard Peck, who also defended Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou from a United States extradition request.

According to the Criminal Code of Canada, public mischief includes “making a false statement that accuses some other person of having committed an offence.”

McCallum will ultimately face a five-day trial in the matter.

