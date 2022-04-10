Another fire on central Edmonton block destroys abandoned building

Send this page to someone via email

An abandoned building in central Edmonton, next to the site of a major fire at the former Milla Pub in November 2021, was destroyed by fire Sunday evening.

Edmonton firefighters were called to the scene near 105 Avenue and 101 Street around 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

District chief Howard Samycia, with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, said firefighters were unable to enter the building due to the extent of the fire.

He said additional crews were called to help attack the fire from the exterior.

At 7 p.m., Brittany Eveneshen, a spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, said six units (approximately 20-24 firefighters) were on scene to get the fire under control.

Around 8 p.m., fire crews were still unable to enter the building.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re still unable to get crews inside the building because conditions inside are just disintegrated,” Samycia said.

Fire destroys an abandoned building in central Edmonton Sunday evening. Deno Oliveira / Courtesy

No injuries were reported and Samycia said the building was abandoned and had caught fire in the past.

“Always a concern when you have abandoned buildings because it does become targets possibly,” Samycia said.

READ MORE: Edmonton’s notorious Milla Pub goes up in flames

The building is located on the same corner and adjacent to the former Milla Pub.

The property of the former pub had been fenced off following the November fire and debris from the building remained piled up on the property Sunday.

The cause of the Sunday fire is under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement