Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Another fire on central Edmonton block destroys abandoned building

By Kim Smith Global News
Posted April 10, 2022 11:53 pm
Fire destroys an abandoned building in central Edmonton Sunday evening View image in full screen
Debris from the November 2021 fire remained piled up as firefighters worked to extinguish a blaze in an adjacent abandoned building on Sunday. Global News

An abandoned building in central Edmonton, next to the site of a major fire at the former Milla Pub in November 2021, was destroyed by fire Sunday evening.

Edmonton firefighters were called to the scene near 105 Avenue and 101 Street around 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

District chief Howard Samycia, with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, said firefighters were unable to enter the building due to the extent of the fire.

He said additional crews were called to help attack the fire from the exterior.

At 7 p.m., Brittany Eveneshen, a spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, said six units (approximately 20-24 firefighters) were on scene to get the fire under control.

Around 8 p.m., fire crews were still unable to enter the building.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re still unable to get crews inside the building because conditions inside are just disintegrated,” Samycia said.

Fire destroys an abandoned building in central Edmonton Sunday evening
Fire destroys an abandoned building in central Edmonton Sunday evening. Deno Oliveira / Courtesy

No injuries were reported and Samycia said the building was abandoned and had caught fire in the past.

“Always a concern when you have abandoned buildings because it does become targets possibly,” Samycia said.

READ MORE: Edmonton’s notorious Milla Pub goes up in flames

The building is located on the same corner and adjacent to the former Milla Pub.

The property of the former pub had been fenced off following the November fire and debris from the building remained piled up on the property Sunday.

The cause of the Sunday fire is under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton fire tagEdmonton Fire Rescue Services tagCentral Edmonton Fire tagAbandoned building tagMilla Pub tagDistrict chief Howard Samycia tagnear downtown Edmonton tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers