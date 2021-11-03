Edmonton’s notorious Milla Pub goes up in flames

Send this page to someone via email

A central Edmonton pub notorious for its rundown atmosphere went up in flames overnight.

The fire at Milla Pub on 101 Street near 106 Avenue was reported to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, when someone who spotted the flames called 911.

Crews arrived a minute later and several firefighting units were called in to deal with the blaze.

Flames and heavy smoke were visible for some time as crews tried to get control the blaze, but the building was gutted.

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, the fire was still not put out.

View image in full screen A fire destroyed Milla Pub at 10593 101 St. in central Edmonton on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Global News

Equipment was being brought in Wednesday morning to tear down what now remains of the building, which has been closed and boarded up for a few years.

Milla Pub in the McCauley neighbourhood was built in 1943, according to the City of Edmonton’s website, and a demolition permit had been issued for it in August 2020.

In recent years before it closed, people who live and work in the area — including members of the McCauley Community League — said it was a problem property that attracted drugs, violence and crime.

No one was injured in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.