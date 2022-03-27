Menu

Fire

Fire rips through popular Edmonton comic shop

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted March 27, 2022 6:33 pm
The outside of Wonder Harbour Comic shop in Edmonton after a fire ripped through the building on March 27, 2022. View image in full screen
The outside of Wonder Harbour Comic shop in Edmonton after a fire ripped through the building on March 27, 2022. Global News

Edmonton police along with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services is investigating after a fire broke out at a popular comic store Sunday morning.

EFRS was called to Wonder Harbour Comics on 105 Avenue around 2:00 a.m. for reports of a structure fire.

Firefighters arrived moments later and witnessed heavy smoke coming from the building. Crews brought the fire under control about 40 minutes later, but it took almost three more hours to put it out completely.

According to EFRS, this is the second fire at the building this month, with the first one taking place on March 20. No injuries were reported.

EPS said it’s investing the incident, but no further details were provided, including if arson is being looked at as a possibility.

Meantime, EFRS said the cause along with damage estimate would be provided at a later time.

A tweet by Wonder Harbour Comics stated the store is “not recoverable” and staff members are working to get customers’ book orders to them as soon as they can.

