Fire rips through popular Edmonton comic shop

Edmonton police along with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services is investigating after a fire broke out at a popular comic store Sunday morning.

EFRS was called to Wonder Harbour Comics on 105 Avenue around 2:00 a.m. for reports of a structure fire.

Firefighters arrived moments later and witnessed heavy smoke coming from the building. Crews brought the fire under control about 40 minutes later, but it took almost three more hours to put it out completely.

According to EFRS, this is the second fire at the building this month, with the first one taking place on March 20. No injuries were reported.

EPS said it’s investing the incident, but no further details were provided, including if arson is being looked at as a possibility.

Meantime, EFRS said the cause along with damage estimate would be provided at a later time.

Good afternoon everyone, it is with great sadness that we have to announce that Wonder Harbour is now closed. We were hit with arson last night and the store is not recoverable. We will do everything we can to get the customers the books they were waiting for. Thank you. — Wonder Harbour Comics (@WHComics) March 27, 2022

A tweet by Wonder Harbour Comics stated the store is “not recoverable” and staff members are working to get customers’ book orders to them as soon as they can.

