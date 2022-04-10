Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Vigil held to mourn death of Seneca College student shot at Toronto subway station

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 10, 2022 5:10 pm
Click to play video: 'International student fatally shot outside of TTC subway station' International student fatally shot outside of TTC subway station
Toronto Police is looking for a male suspect after a shooting outside Sherborne subway station Thursday evening. A 21-year-old Seneca College student was shot multiple times and Toronto Police don't believe the shooting was targeted. Morganne Campbell has the latest.

International students from Seneca College gathered in Nathan Phillips Square on Sunday to mourn the death of Kartik Vasudev, who was shot dead at Toronto’s Sherbourne subway station on Thursday.

“I hope each and everyone remembers him as a hardworking, ambitious and aspiring international student who was just going (to) his work,” Ritik Sharma, of the Seneca Student Federation, told Global News.

Sharma was one of many international students standing in front of Toronto City Hall. They held banners and conducted a vigil in honour of their deceased peer.

Read more: Family, consulate general identify Toronto shooting victim as student, 21, from India

According to police, the shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, outside of Sherbourne subway station.

Speaking at a press conference Thursday, Toronto police Insp. Richard Harris said before officers arrived on the scene, an off-duty paramedic delivered first aid to the victim.

Story continues below advertisement

Harris said Vasudev suffered “several gunshot wounds,” and was transported to hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced deceased.

“We are collapsed actually, we don’t know what to say,” Jitesh Vasudev, Kartik’s father, told Global News in a virtual interview. “He was the child every parent wants, the best child.”

Trending Stories

A crowdfunding campaign to support the family has raised more than $28,000 as of Sunday afternoon.

Read more: Man dead after shooting outside Toronto’s Sherbourne station: police

Several students said the incident had shaken their views of Canada as a safe country where they might build a new life.

“I came to Canada for a reason. I came here for safety,” Sumegha Sobti, an international student at Seneca College, said. “Every single day we go out for our jobs and I don’t know if I am safe anymore. I am scared to go to (the) subway…my parents are scared to death about it, they read every single day about these incidents happening.”

On Friday, Gaurav Vasdev identified his cousin, Kartik Vasudev, was the man shot and killed at the Sherbourne subway station in Toronto. According to Vasdev, his cousin was a 21-year-old first-year marketing student studying at Seneca College.

Story continues below advertisement

“We always thought that Canada was such a safe country, that nothing could happen to Kartik there” Vasdev said. “It’s just unbelievable what has happened and you know, like I said, we don’t even know what to do right now. ”

Read more: Driver dies after fatal street racing incident on Toronto highway: police

David Agnew, the president of Seneca College, said the shooting was senseless.

“He was hardworking, bright, full of ambition and energy and enthusiasm for making a new life in Canada and then (he was) cut down completely randomly on a Thursday afternoon going to his workplace,” he said. “This makes no sense. So I think every international student feels that.”

— With files from Global News’ Brittany Rosen, Hannah Jackson and Morganne Campbell 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagTTC tagNathan Phillips Square tagInternational Student tagSeneca College tagSherbourne tagInternational student vigil tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers