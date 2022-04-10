Menu

Politics

Liberal Party national convention to take place in Ottawa in May 2023

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 10, 2022 2:11 pm
Click to play video: 'The implications of the Liberals and NDP’s political pact' The implications of the Liberals and NDP’s political pact
WATCH: The implications of the Liberals and NDP's political pact – Mar 22, 2022

Liberals plan to gather for a national convention in Ottawa in the spring of next year.

The Liberal Party of Canada says the convention, to take place in the national capital May 4-6, 2023, will also include some virtual participation.

Read more: Canada’s treasury ‘depleted’ as budget weans COVID spending, eyes uncertainty

The meeting will feature policy discussions, keynote speakers, training and the election of the party’s next national board of directors.

The party’s 2021 national convention was held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justin Trudeau subsequently led the party to a second consecutive minority mandate in the late-summer general election.

The Liberals recently forged an agreement with the New Democrats that will see the opposition party support the government on key parliamentary votes in exchange for advancement of several NDP priorities.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
