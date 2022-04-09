Peel Police Services Board appoints new deputy chief

Send this page to someone via email

A Peel Police superintendent is the newest member of the force’s top team, after being promoted to the role of deputy chief of police in the Ontario region.

Superintendent Mark Dapat, assigned to community safety and well-being services, has been tapped to replace retiring deputy chief Randy Patrick, the Peel Police Services board confirmed Friday.

Patrick will exit at the end of May.

“While Deputy Dapat is beginning his new role in an unprecedented period in our history, it also represents an exciting time in Peel Region,” Chair Ron Chatha said in a statement.

Dapat was born in the Philippines and grew up in Toronto. He joined the Peel Regional Police in 1997 and worked in various roles, including intelligence services and criminal investigations. He was also a crisis negotiator team leader.

He will join three other deputy chiefs of police in Peel Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah’s senior team. The existing three deputies are Marc Andrews, Anthony Odoardi and Nick Milinovich.

Duraiappah said his newest deputy Dapat was a “strong police leader” with experience that can serve Peel’s dynamic communities.

The outgoing deputy chief Patrick said in a tweet, “After over 41 years of serving the Region of Peel, the time has come to retire from an organization that I am so proud to have been a member of.”

