Women who set fire to Surrey, B.C., church sentenced to 4 years in prison

A woman who set fire to a Surrey, B.C., church last year has been sentenced to four years in prison

Kathleen Panek, 35, pleaded guilty to two counts of arson in relation to the July 19, 2021 burning of the St. George Coptic Orthodox Church in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood.

She was also accused of entering Whalley’s Sunshine Housing Co-op on March 15, 2021, and setting fire to cardboard boxes outside a unit.

The sentence matches prosecutors’ request of two years for each count, to be served consecutively.

Panek’s defence lawyers had asked for a sentence between 18 months and two years, arguing their client has admitted guilt, apologized in court and shown remorse.

Panek was originally set to be sentenced in February, but the judge said she needed more time to review the evidence before making a decision.

