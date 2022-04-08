Menu

Entertainment

Man accused of shooting Lady Gaga’s dogwalker mistakenly released from jail

By Kathryn Mannie Global News
Posted April 8, 2022 12:49 pm
Lady Gaga performing at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. View image in full screen
Lady Gaga performing at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Los Angeles police are on the hunt for a man accused of shooting Lady Gaga’s dogwalker and stealing two of her French bulldogs, after he was mistakenly released from jail.

James Howard Jackson, 19, had his charges dismissed, according to booking records, leading to his release Wednesday afternoon.

Jackson’s charges were dismissed correctly, but they were meant to be replaced with a superseding grand jury indictment, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said via NBC News.

Several sources spoke to NBC News and clarified that the court records for the superseding indictment were not updated, leading to the mistaken release.

Read more: Sexual assault claim against Snoop Dogg dropped

ABC 7 News reported that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Jackson.

Story continues below advertisement

Jackson is one of three men who were charged last year with the attempted murder of Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer, along with conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree robbery for the abduction of two of her bulldogs. Jackson is the one accused of shooting Fischer.

Video footage from a nearby doorbell camera showed Fischer walking three of Lady Gaga’s dogs — Asia, Koji, and Gustav — when two men jumped out of a white sedan that pulled up beside him. They fought with Fischer before one pulled out a gun and fired at the dog walker. They then took off with Koji and Gustav.

Trending Stories

Fischer was rushed to hospital. He has since recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

Apparently, the robbers didn’t know that the dogs belonged to Lady Gaga, and were just looking to steal French bulldogs since they are a designer breed that fetch a high price, Los Angeles police said.

After the robbery, Lady Gaga offered a $500,000 reward for information about the dogs’ abduction. The reward was offered with “no questions asked.”

Read more: Ezra Miller arrest triggers emergency Warner Bros. meeting about actor’s future

At the time, Lady Gaga was filming Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci in Rome.

Her dogs were returned two days later by an unnamed woman who initially appeared to be “uninvolved and unassociated” with the crime. It was later found that the woman was in a relationship with the father of one of the suspects, the LAPD said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Coronavirus outbreak: Lady Gaga says One World broadcast is ‘love letter’ to essential workers' Coronavirus outbreak: Lady Gaga says One World broadcast is ‘love letter’ to essential workers
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
