Lady Gaga’s dog walker shot, 2 dogs stolen in Hollywood attack

A gunman allegedly shot a dog-walker four times in the chest late Wednesday in Los Angeles, then stole two dogs from him that reportedly belong to Lady Gaga.

An “unknown male” shot the victim at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday before fleeing the scene in a white sedan, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement to ET Canada. Police say the weapon was a semi-automatic handgun.

The victim was taken to hospital after the attack, authorities say.

The weapon has not yet been recovered and no arrests have been made, police said on Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for Gaga says she is offering a US$500,000 reward for information that leads to the return of her two French bulldogs, named Koji and Gustav. The reward is being offered with “no questions asked,” her representative told BBC News, CNN and TMZ.

Lady Gaga’s dogs Gustav, left, and Koji, right, are shown in this file photo from her dog Miss Asia’s verified Instagram account. missasiaxoxo/Instagram

Gaga’s third dog, Miss Asia, ran away during the attack and was later recovered, TMZ reports.

ABC 7 footage shows the shooting victim was awake and alert when paramedics arrived at the scene late Wednesday.

Police are shown at the scene of a shooting in Hollywood, Los Angeles, Calif., on Feb. 24, 2021. CBS

The victim was “recovering well” in hospital on Thursday, a source close to Gaga told CNN.

Gaga’s love for her bulldogs is well-documented online and on Instagram, where Miss Asia has a verified account.

The singer was in Rome to shoot the Ridley Scott film Gucci at the time of the attack, BBC News reports.

It was not immediately clear whether Gaga’s dogs were specifically targeted in the attack.