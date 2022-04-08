Montreal’s Highway 40 reopens after shooting investigation forced partial closure

Send this page to someone via email

Traffic along Montreal’s Metropolitan Autoroute is flowing again after an early morning shooting caused a partial closure of the roadway during rush hour Friday.

A section of Highway 40 near Lacordaire Boulevard was reopened to traffic after provincial police closed the roadway for several hours to investigate a drive-by shooting.

According to the Surete du Quebec, at 2:45 a.m. they received reports of gunshots being fired.

Police officers located a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds to his lower body.

The victim was sent to hospital in stable condition and is expected to recover, SQ spokesperson Marythé Bolduc said.

SQ officials in collaboration with the Quebec Transport Ministry closed the highway to help advance their investigation.

They combed the roadway to locate possible bullet casings and tire tread marks to identify the vehicle involved, Bolduc said.

Police have no suspects and have made no arrests as of Friday morning.