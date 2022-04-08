RCMP seek ‘vehicle of interest’ in violent Nanaimo home invasion

Send this page to someone via email

Nanaimo RCMP have released an image of a “vehicle of interest” in a violent home invasion in which two teen girls were hit with pepper spray.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. on March 14, when a man clad in a balaclava and camouflage burst into the home in the 5200-block of Lost Lake Road as they were watching a movie.

View image in full screen Nanaimo RCMP are looking for this vehicle in connection with a violent home invasion last month. Nanaimo RCMP

Mounties say the suspect blasted the girls with bear spray before stealing a variety of items from the home and fleeing, leaving the girls traumatized.

On Thursday, police released an image of a dark purple or brown 2000 model Acura 1.6 EL sedan with a missing front passenger turn signal, captured on a neighbour’s home security system.

Anyone with information on the vehicle, the home invasion or the items that were stolen is being asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.