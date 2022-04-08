RCMP seek ‘vehicle of interest’ in violent Nanaimo home invasion

Nanaimo RCMP have released an image of a “vehicle of interest” in a violent home invasion in which two teen girls were hit with pepper spray.
The incident happened around 3 p.m. on March 14, when a man clad in a balaclava and camouflage burst into the home in the 5200-block of Lost Lake Road as they were watching a movie.
Mounties say the suspect blasted the girls with bear spray before stealing a variety of items from the home and fleeing, leaving the girls traumatized.
Read more: ‘The scariest sight’: Teen sisters bear-sprayed by stranger who broke into Nanaimo, B.C. home
On Thursday, police released an image of a dark purple or brown 2000 model Acura 1.6 EL sedan with a missing front passenger turn signal, captured on a neighbour’s home security system.
Anyone with information on the vehicle, the home invasion or the items that were stolen is being asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.
Comments