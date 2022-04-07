Video shows suspect allegedly try and steal gun from Vancouver police officer

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in custody and potentially facing charges after allegedly trying to steal a Vancouver police officer’s gun on Thursday.

The dramatic scene was caught on camera.

“It’s shocking video, it’s dramatic video, and it’s very concerning to me as an officer to see that happening,” Vancouver police spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison said.

“It’s a police officer in the line of duty wearing a full uniform and that happens in such a public space, it really makes us question if we’re not safe out there doing our job, how safe is the general public?”

The incident happened just before 9 a.m. on Main Street near East Hastings, where to officers were finishing with a call for a sudden death.

In the video, as one of the officers removed his latex gloves and went to throw them in the trash, the suspect can be seen approaching him from behind, leading to a struggle in which police say he tried to take the gun.

“He was able to fight off the attacker, he was able to retain his gun,” Addison said of the officer.

The officer radioed for backup before pursuing the suspect on foot. Police caught up with the man in an alley off Pender Street, Addison said.

“He resisted arrest, and as a result of that … he did suffer a minor injury, and that injury was treated,” Addison said.

Vancouver police say they are recommending charges of assault and attempting to disarm an officer.

The incident is the latest in a string of random assaults and other violent incidents in the City of Vancouver, which police say are occurring about four times per day.

While property crime has decreased citywide during the pandemic, police statistics show an increase in violent crime, particularly downtown, where where sex offences were up 20 per cent and assaults and robberies were each up by about 12 per cent last year.

Concern over public safety has prompted city council to schedule a special council meeting on public safety on April 28.