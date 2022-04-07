Waterloo school board warns parents of potential bus cancellations to due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The Waterloo Region District School Board has issued a warning to families that there may be bus cancellations in the future due to COVID-19.

The board says Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region (STSWR) has seen an increase in the number of drivers being unavailable due to COVID-19.

Because of this, some routes may need to be cancelled if STSWR is unable to get coverage for the absences.

The board says parents can find out through STSWR’s website or their school if a bus route is cancelled.

It says parents can choose to have their child learn remotely or seek alternative means to get their kids to school.