Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Canada

Waterloo school board warns parents of potential bus cancellations to due to COVID-19

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 7, 2022 3:52 pm
A school bus in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
A school bus in Winnipeg. File Photo

The Waterloo Region District School Board has issued a warning to families that there may be bus cancellations in the future due to COVID-19.

The board says Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region (STSWR) has seen an increase in the number of drivers being unavailable due to COVID-19.

Read more: COVID-19 rapid tests an imperfect and necessary tool in potential sixth wave, experts say

Because of this, some routes may need to be cancelled if STSWR is unable to get coverage for the absences.

Click to play video: 'Ontarians aged 60 and over now eligible to book fourth COVID-19 dose' Ontarians aged 60 and over now eligible to book fourth COVID-19 dose
Ontarians aged 60 and over now eligible to book fourth COVID-19 dose

The board says parents can find out through STSWR’s website or their school if a bus route is cancelled.

Read more: COVID-19 in the classroom — Concerns linger as Ontario schools weather sixth wave

It says parents can choose to have their child learn remotely or seek alternative means to get their kids to school.

