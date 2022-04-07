Airdrie rural RCMP investigating discovery of butchered cow carcasses

Send this page to someone via email

Airdrie Rural RCMP are investigating a gruesome discovery this week.

Police said two cows were found Monday, skinned with their meat taken, behind the cemetery in the hamlet of Swalwell, Alta.

It’s believed the carcasses were dumped sometime between March 31 and April 4.

The cows are valued at approximately $5,000, but it’s not known who owned them.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Swalwell is about 110 kilometres northeast of Calgary.