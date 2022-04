Send this page to someone via email

The sound of gunshots led to a police investigation in the northeast Wednesday night.

Police said they began getting calls about gunfire in the community of Saddle Ridge around 11:30 p.m.

Shell casings were found at multiple homes along Saddlebrook Gardens.

Police said nobody was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.