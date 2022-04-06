Menu

Crime

Charges laid in Calgary teen’s murder

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted April 6, 2022 2:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Investigators search for motive in Calgary teen’s murder' Investigators search for motive in Calgary teen’s murder
Compared to this same time last year, the number of murders in Calgary have tripled. Six of them happened within just the past two weeks. One involved a promising 16-year-old who was shot and killed Thursday. As Jill Croteau reports, police and the victim's family are pleading with the public to help them solve this case.

Calgary police have laid charges related to the death of a teen in Arbour Lake last Thursday, following a shooting and homicide investigation.

Police received a call about an injured man in the greenspace near the 100 block of Arbour Meadows Close N.W. last Thursday. When they arrived, they discovered a teen had died.

An autopsy on Friday identified the victim as Jal Acor Jal. He was 16 years old and a grade 10 student at St. Francis High School who excelled at both basketball and football, according to his family.

Police said a search warrant was executed on Tuesday at a residence in relation to this investigation. A male youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was taken into custody and has been charged with second-degree murder.

Read more: Family of Calgary shooting victim appeals for information about teen’s death

He will appear in court on Thursday.

“We would like to thank Jal’s family, friends, and his community for trusting us to find answers. We could not have done this without their help and without the help of the residents of Arbour Lake,” Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson said.

Jal is remembered as a gifted athlete who loved his family and was known to light up the people around him.

“We loved Jal Jal so much. His friends and his family miss him,” Achan Acor Jal, Jal Jal’s aunt, said on Monday.

