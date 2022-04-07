Menu

Crime

Police seek to identify suspect after indecent act reported at movie theatre in Georgina

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 7, 2022 12:21 pm
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an indecent act in Georgina, Ont.
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an indecent act in Georgina, Ont. York Regional Police / Provided

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection with an indecent act in Georgina, Ont.

In a press release, York Regional Police said on March 27 at around 2:35 p.m., a man walked into a movie theatre on Church Street and asked to purchase a ticket to whichever movie was playing immediately.

Read more: Police seeking to identify suspect after indecent act on Vaughan bus

Officers said while the movie was playing the suspect allegedly “committed an indecent act and caused damage to one of the theatre seats.”

Trending Stories
Police are searching for a man in his 20s, who was seen wearing a camouflage mask and hoodie, a black jacket and a black baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

