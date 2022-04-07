Police seek to identify suspect after indecent act reported at movie theatre in Georgina

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection with an indecent act in Georgina, Ont.

In a press release, York Regional Police said on March 27 at around 2:35 p.m., a man walked into a movie theatre on Church Street and asked to purchase a ticket to whichever movie was playing immediately.

Read more: Police seeking to identify suspect after indecent act on Vaughan bus

Officers said while the movie was playing the suspect allegedly “committed an indecent act and caused damage to one of the theatre seats.”

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an indecent act in Georgina, Ont. York Regional Police / Provided

Police are searching for a man in his 20s, who was seen wearing a camouflage mask and hoodie, a black jacket and a black baseball hat.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.