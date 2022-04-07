Roussin to provide Manitoba COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s chief public health officer will provide an update on the province’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin will speak to the media from the Manitoba Legislature at 12:30 p.m.

Manitoba’s last regularly scheduled COVID-19 briefing took place March 16, and going forward, the province said it will schedule media updates on an as-needed basis.

The province expanded eligibility for a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

Global News will stream the press conference on this page.

