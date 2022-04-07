Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Roussin to provide Manitoba COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 7, 2022 11:01 am
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer. View image in full screen
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS / John Woods

Manitoba’s chief public health officer will provide an update on the province’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin will speak to the media from the Manitoba Legislature at 12:30 p.m.

Read more: Manitoba ‘in transition’ with COVID situation, Roussin says at last regularly-scheduled briefing

Manitoba’s last regularly scheduled COVID-19 briefing took place March 16, and going forward, the province said it will schedule media updates on an as-needed basis.

The province expanded eligibility for a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

Global News will stream the press conference on this page.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Manitoba expands eligibility for 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine' Manitoba expands eligibility for 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Manitoba expands eligibility for 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagVaccine tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagProvince of Manitoba tagDr. Brent Roussin tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers