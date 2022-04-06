Manitoba expands eligibility for 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is expanding eligibility requirements for people to get a second booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Those eligible include residents of personal care homes and in congregate settings, such as supportive housing and assisted living facilities.

As well, people ages 70 and older and First Nations, Inuit and Métis people 50 and older are eligible.

The change follows recent recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization on who should get a fourth dose.

The province says the second booster should be Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna and should be given at least six months after the last booster dose.

It says the second booster for these groups will be offered as early as mid-April and will remain available over the coming months.

The province started offering fourth doses last December to youth and adults who are moderately to severely immunocompromised, as well as people 18 or older who live in a First Nations community.

The province said Tuesday that 1,495 Manitobans have so far received a fourth dose.

