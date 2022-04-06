Menu

Health

Manitoba expands eligibility for 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 6, 2022 2:22 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Canada should prioritize 4th dose for adults 80+, long-term care residents, NACI says' COVID-19: Canada should prioritize 4th dose for adults 80+, long-term care residents, NACI says
Canada should prepare for the 'rapid deployment' of a second COVID-19 booster program over the coming weeks, prioritizing adults aged 80 and older and residents of long-term care or other congregate settings, according to the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI).

The Manitoba government is expanding eligibility requirements for people to get a second booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Those eligible include residents of personal care homes and in congregate settings, such as supportive housing and assisted living facilities.

Read more: COVID-19 cases and deaths dropping globally, WHO says

As well, people ages 70 and older and First Nations, Inuit and Métis people 50 and older are eligible.

The change follows recent recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization on who should get a fourth dose.

The province says the second booster should be Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna and should be given at least six months after the last booster dose.

Trending Stories

It says the second booster for these groups will be offered as early as mid-April and will remain available over the coming months.

Read more: COVID-19: Staffing challenges hitting Manitoba’s service industry hard

The province started offering fourth doses last December to youth and adults who are moderately to severely immunocompromised, as well as people 18 or older who live in a First Nations community.

The province said Tuesday that 1,495 Manitobans have so far received a fourth dose.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Staffing challenges hitting Manitoba’s service industry hard' COVID-19: Staffing challenges hitting Manitoba’s service industry hard
COVID-19: Staffing challenges hitting Manitoba’s service industry hard
