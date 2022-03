Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s top public health officer will speak to media Wednesday afternoon in what the province is calling the last regularly scheduled COVID-19 update.

Dr. Brent Roussin will speak at 12:30 p.m. Going forward, the province will schedule media updates on an as-needed basis.

Manitoba dropped the last of its COVID-19 mandates Tuesday.

Global News will stream the press conference on this page.

3:35 Mask mandate lifted in Manitoba Mask mandate lifted in Manitoba

