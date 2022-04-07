Dr. Strang to hold COVID-19 media availability Thursday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

After three weeks of no COVID-19 news conferences as case numbers remain high, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health will hold a media availability Thursday afternoon.

At 3:30 p.m., Dr. Robert Strang is expected to discuss “the weekly COVID-19 epidemiology report and recent recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization,” according to a release from the province.

He will be joined by Dr. Shelley Deeks, deputy chief medical officer of health.

The province initially said it would not livestream the news conference, but announced late Thursday morning that it would. Global News is also scheduled to livestream the event on this page.

It’s expected that the doctors will provide some details about the fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization recently said Canada should prepare for “the rapid deployment” of a second COVID-19 booster program over the coming weeks, which would prioritize adults 80 and over and residents of long-term care or other congregate settings.

The advisory body also advised that the aim be to provide a second booster dose six months after the previous booster dose.

NACI previously recommended that people who are “moderately to severely immunocompromised” receive a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine six months after getting their third shot.

The new recommendation comes as public health indicators tick upwards across Canada, with health experts warning that a sixth wave of the pandemic has begun.

Weekly update

Nova Scotia is also scheduled to release updated COVID-19 numbers Thursday as part of its weekly report.

As per last week’s report, the province recorded 4,188 new positive PCR tests between March 23 and March 29 — an average of just under 600 each day.

There were 51 people in hospital, 11 of whom were in ICU.

Ten people died during that week, and a total of 255 people have died as a result of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.