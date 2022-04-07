Menu

Canada

Dr. Strang to hold COVID-19 media availability Thursday afternoon

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted April 7, 2022 10:03 am
Click to play video: 'Epidemiologists continue to warn about COVID-19 as restrictions lifted' Epidemiologists continue to warn about COVID-19 as restrictions lifted
Last month we saw provinces across the country remove all COVID-19 restrictions, but cases are still going up and epidemiologists warn the virus is still serious. At the same time Nova Scotia removed COVID-19 restrictions, it also saw the deadliest month yet due to the virus. Alicia Draus has the details.

After three weeks of no COVID-19 news conferences as case numbers remain high, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health will hold a media availability Thursday afternoon.

At 3:30 p.m., Dr. Robert Strang is expected to discuss “the weekly COVID-19 epidemiology report and recent recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization,” according to a release from the province.

He will be joined by Dr. Shelley Deeks, deputy chief medical officer of health.

Read more: COVID 4th dose: Prioritize adults 80 and older, long-term care residents, NACI says

The province initially said it would not livestream the news conference, but announced late Thursday morning that it would. Global News is also scheduled to livestream the event on this page.

It’s expected that the doctors will provide some details about the fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization recently said Canada should prepare for “the rapid deployment” of a second COVID-19 booster program over the coming weeks, which would prioritize adults 80 and over and residents of long-term care or other congregate settings.

Trending Stories

Read more: From ‘stay the blazes home’ to ‘get back out there’: How COVID-19 messaging is shifting in N.S.

The advisory body also advised that the aim be to provide a second booster dose six months after the previous booster dose.

NACI previously recommended that people who are “moderately to severely immunocompromised” receive a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine six months after getting their third shot.

The new recommendation comes as public health indicators tick upwards across Canada, with health experts warning that a sixth wave of the pandemic has begun.

Weekly update

Nova Scotia is also scheduled to release updated COVID-19 numbers Thursday as part of its weekly report.

As per last week’s report, the province recorded 4,188 new positive PCR tests between March 23 and March 29 — an average of just under 600 each day.

There were 51 people in hospital, 11 of whom were in ICU.

Story continues below advertisement

Ten people died during that week, and a total of 255 people have died as a result of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagCOVID-19 Nova Scotia tagdr. robert strang tagRobert Strang tagnaci tagCOVID-19 Booster tagNational Advisory Committee On Immunization tagcovid-19 in nova scotia tagCOVID-19 Fourth Dose tag

