QEII hospital makes ‘difficult decision’ to postpone some surgeries as COVID-19 surges

Nova Scotia’s QEII Health Sciences Centre has made the “difficult decision” to postpone most non-urgent and elective surgeries “due to an increasing number and acuity of patients with COVID-19 in hospital, combined with a growing number of staff off work.”
In an internal memo Friday, Nova Scotia Health said beginning Monday, surgeries at the QEII will be limited to day-surgery procedures, time-sensitive cancer and non-cancer same-day surgeries.
“We recognize this is incredibly challenging for our periop teams and for our patients, however, after careful consideration it is a necessary step to ensure sufficient inpatient bed capacity,” the memo said.
“Thank you for your ongoing cooperation and patience as we work through another challenging period in this pandemic.”
COVID-19 cases have been climbing since Nova Scotia lifted most COVID-19 restrictions last month, and hundreds of health-care workers have become infected.
As of Thursday, there were nearly 800 health-care employees off work because they either had tested positive for COVID-19, were awaiting test results or were exposed to a member of their household who tested positive.
According to the latest COVID-19 update on Thursday, an average of nearly 600 positive PCR tests are being reported in Nova Scotia every day.
This week, experts have said that Canada is heading towards a potential sixth COVID-19 wave this spring.
Comments