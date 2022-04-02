Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

QEII hospital makes ‘difficult decision’ to postpone some surgeries as COVID-19 surges

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted April 2, 2022 12:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia legislature feeling impacts of rising COVID-19 cases' Nova Scotia legislature feeling impacts of rising COVID-19 cases
WATCH: Impacts of COVID-19 on workplaces are being felt at the Nova Scotia legislature. Several MPs are out because of COVID, and budget estimates had to be delayed Thursday because of staffing issues.

Nova Scotia’s QEII Health Sciences Centre has made the “difficult decision” to postpone most non-urgent and elective surgeries “due to an increasing number and acuity of patients with COVID-19 in hospital, combined with a growing number of staff off work.”

In an internal memo Friday, Nova Scotia Health said beginning Monday, surgeries at the QEII will be limited to day-surgery procedures, time-sensitive cancer and non-cancer same-day surgeries.

Read more: N.S. seeing more COVID-19 community transmission, but ‘risk of severe illness’ still low

“We recognize this is incredibly challenging for our periop teams and for our patients, however, after careful consideration it is a necessary step to ensure sufficient inpatient bed capacity,” the memo said.

“Thank you for your ongoing cooperation and patience as we work through another challenging period in this pandemic.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 resurgence expected during spring: Tam' COVID-19 resurgence expected during spring: Tam
COVID-19 resurgence expected during spring: Tam

COVID-19 cases have been climbing since Nova Scotia lifted most COVID-19 restrictions last month, and hundreds of health-care workers have become infected.

As of Thursday, there were nearly 800 health-care employees off work because they either had tested positive for COVID-19, were awaiting test results or were exposed to a member of their household who tested positive.

According to the latest COVID-19 update on Thursday, an average of nearly 600 positive PCR tests are being reported in Nova Scotia every day.

This week, experts have said that Canada is heading towards a potential sixth COVID-19 wave this spring.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagHealth Care tagcovid-19 cases tagHealth Care Workers tagQEII Health Sciences Centre tagelective surgeries tagQEII Hospital tagsurgeries postponed tagnon urgent surgeries tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers