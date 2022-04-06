New canola crusher slated for Regina’s Global Transportation Hub

Send this page to someone via email

It took five years, but the Global Transportation Hub (GTH) will finally have a new tenant.

The province has approved a $38-million land sale between the GTH and Cargill.

The sale will see Cargill build a $350 million canola crusher at the GTH.

The 247-acre plot is the first piece of land the government-owned industrial park in Regina has sold since 2017.

According to their 2019-2020 financial statement, the GTH’s debt is over $46 million.

SaskBuilds minister Jim Reiter is confident this deal will get the hub back on track.

“It’s just great to see this happening, to have a project of this size and magnitude at the GTH. I’m very optimistic, I think the future is bright, I’m hopeful this will build some momentum and we’ll see more of these announcements in the coming years,” said the minister.

The plant is forecast to have an annual capacity of one million metric tonnes once operational in early 2024.

Reiter says it is expected there will be 50 full-time employees to go along with it.

Back in August of 2021, Jeff Vassart, president of Cargill Canada, said the location offers excellent access to existing highway and rail infrastructure.

“The location of Cargill’s new facility will give canola farmers easy access for their deliveries and in turn, allow Cargill to efficiently deliver grain, oil and meal to end-use customers,” Vassart said in a release.

Cargill currently operates two canola crush facilities — one in Camrose, Alta., and the other in Clavet, Sask.