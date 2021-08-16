Cargill building new canola processing facility at Regina’s Global Transportation Hub

Send this page to someone via email

Cargill says the location of its new canola processing facility in Saskatchewan will provide easy delivery access for producers and customers.

The company announced Monday the $350-milllion facility will be constructed on land at the Global Transportation Hub (GTH), west of Regina.

Jeff Vassart, president of Cargill Canada, said the location offers excellent access to existing highway and rail infrastructure.

“The location of Cargill’s new facility will give canola farmers easy access for their deliveries and in turn, allow Cargill to efficiently deliver grain, oil and meal to end-use customers,” Vassart said in a release.

“We see strong potential in the growth and competitiveness of the canola processing industry and look forward to helping farmers access the increasing market demand.”

Cargill said construction on the facility will start once all approvals are received.

It is forecast to have an annual capacity of one million metric tonnes once operational in early 2024.

Jim Reiter, the minister responsible for the GTH, said the facility supports the Saskatchewan government’s growth plan.

“Cargill’s new plant represents a significant investment in the local and provincial economy, and supports our government’s Growth Plan goal to crush 75% of the canola grown in our province right here in Saskatchewan,” Reiter said in a statement.

“The Global Transportation Hub is well suited to serve the needs of this world-class project, providing the infrastructure necessary to receive, process and export products to markets throughout the world.”

Once complete, the facility will add about 50 full-time positions, according to the company.

Cargill currently operates two canola crush facilities — one in Camrose, Alta., and the other in Clavet, Sask.

—With files from Jonathan Guignard

