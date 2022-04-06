Menu

Crime

Calgary police seeking information on vehicle used in Crescent Heights shooting

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted April 6, 2022 7:10 pm
A picture of the vehicle used by the offender(s) in the Crescent Heights shooting on Friday evening. View image in full screen
A picture of the vehicle used by the offender(s) in the Crescent Heights shooting on Friday evening. Image provided by Calgary Police Service

Calgary Police Service is seeking information regarding a vehicle believed to have been used in the Crescent Heights shooting.

At about 8:30 p.m. on Friday, police said the victim and a friend left the Jerusalem Shawarma location at 1608 – 2 Street N.W. and headed to their parked vehicle in the alley behind the restaurant.

While they were sitting in a black SUV, police said “unknown offenders” fired multiple shots into the parked vehicle. The suspect(s) fled the area in a vehicle and headed east towards Edmonton Trail N.E.

Read more: Calgary police identify victim of Crescent Heights homicide

Majed Ahmed Zulfiqar, 26, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead a short time later, according to police.

Investigators believe that the offender(s) were travelling in a white 2011 GMC Sierra truck that had been stolen from a residence in Priddis, Alta., sometime between 9:30 p.m. on March 30 and 4 a.m. on March 31. It was then abandoned sometime following the shooting on Friday but has since been recovered.

“We are asking anyone who may have seen a vehicle matching the description of a white 2011 GMC Sierra truck that appeared to be engaged in suspicious activity between March 30 and April 1, to contact police or Crime Stoppers,” Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said.

A picture of the vehicle used by the offender(s) in the Crescent Heights shooting on Friday evening. View image in full screen
A picture of the vehicle used by the offender(s) in the Crescent Heights shooting on Friday evening. Image provided by Calgary Police Service

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with dashcam footage from either eastbound or westbound 16 Avenue N. between 10 Street N.W. and Deerfoot Trail N.E., between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Read more: Calgary police investigate shooting in Crescent Heights, third death in 2 days

Those with information about this homicide are also encouraged to contact the police non-emergency line. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is Calgary’s ninth homicide of 2022, CPS said.

