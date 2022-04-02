Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigate shooting in Crescent Heights, third death in 2 days

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted April 2, 2022 12:53 pm
Calgary police attend to a vehicle along with EMS after the car was shot at in Crescent Heights on April 1, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary police attend to a vehicle along with EMS after the car was shot at in Crescent Heights on April 1, 2022. Global News

The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a man in Crescent Heights. The death on Friday is the third suspicious death in two days.

According to police, at around 8:30 p.m., the victim and a friend left the Jerusalem Shawarma location just off 16th Avenue and 2 Street N.W. and headed to their parked vehicle in the alley behind the restaurant.

Read more: Calgary police investigating murder of 16-year-old teen near Arbour Lake

Police said while the pair were sitting in the black SUV, unknown suspects “fired multiple rounds” into the vehicle.

A man in his 20s suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Trending Stories

Police said the driver then called 9-1-1 while driving towards the hospital, but stopped near 16 Avenue and Deerfoot Trail N.E. just before 9 p.m. where first responders attended to the victim. According to police, the man died at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Calgary police release photo of van from suspicious death investigation in Radisson Heights

Police ask anyone who may have dashcam footage from eastbound 16 Avenue to Deerfoot Trail N.E. from 8:30 to 9:45 p.m. or any other information to contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Calgary police investigate suspicious death in Radisson Heights' Calgary police investigate suspicious death in Radisson Heights
