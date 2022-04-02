Calgary police investigate shooting in Crescent Heights, third death in 2 days

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a man in Crescent Heights. The death on Friday is the third suspicious death in two days.

According to police, at around 8:30 p.m., the victim and a friend left the Jerusalem Shawarma location just off 16th Avenue and 2 Street N.W. and headed to their parked vehicle in the alley behind the restaurant.

Police said while the pair were sitting in the black SUV, unknown suspects “fired multiple rounds” into the vehicle.

A man in his 20s suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the driver then called 9-1-1 while driving towards the hospital, but stopped near 16 Avenue and Deerfoot Trail N.E. just before 9 p.m. where first responders attended to the victim. According to police, the man died at the scene.

Police ask anyone who may have dashcam footage from eastbound 16 Avenue to Deerfoot Trail N.E. from 8:30 to 9:45 p.m. or any other information to contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.