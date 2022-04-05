Menu

Crime

Calgary police identify victim of Crescent Heights homicide

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted April 5, 2022 4:22 pm
Calgary police attend to a vehicle along with EMS after the car was shot at in Crescent Heights on April 1, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary police attend to a vehicle along with EMS after the car was shot at in Crescent Heights on April 1, 2022. Global News

A 26-year-old Calgary man has been identified as the victim of a shooting in Crescent Heights last week.

At about 8:30 p.m. Friday, police said the victim and his friend left Jerusalem Shawarma at 1608 – 2 Street N.W. and headed to their parked vehicle in the alley behind the restaurant.

While they were sitting in a black SUV, police said “unknown offenders” fired multiple shots into the parked vehicle. The suspect(s) then fled the area in a vehicle, heading east on 16 Avenue toward Edmonton Trail N.E.

Police said Majed Ahmed Zulfiqar, 26, of Calgary, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead a short time later.

Police said Majed Ahmed Zulfiqar, 26, of Calgary, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead a short time later.

Trending Stories

The investigation is ongoing.

Calgary police investigate third suspicious death in two days
Calgary police investigate third suspicious death in two days

Anyone who may have dashcam video from either eastbound or westbound 16 Avenue N. between 10 Street N.W. and Deerfoot Trail N.E. between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on April 1 is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

This is Calgary’s ninth homicide of 2022, CPS said.

