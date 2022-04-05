Calgary police identify victim of Crescent Heights homicide

A 26-year-old Calgary man has been identified as the victim of a shooting in Crescent Heights last week.
At about 8:30 p.m. Friday, police said the victim and his friend left Jerusalem Shawarma at 1608 – 2 Street N.W. and headed to their parked vehicle in the alley behind the restaurant.
While they were sitting in a black SUV, police said “unknown offenders” fired multiple shots into the parked vehicle. The suspect(s) then fled the area in a vehicle, heading east on 16 Avenue toward Edmonton Trail N.E.
Police said Majed Ahmed Zulfiqar, 26, of Calgary, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead a short time later.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who may have dashcam video from either eastbound or westbound 16 Avenue N. between 10 Street N.W. and Deerfoot Trail N.E. between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on April 1 is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
This is Calgary’s ninth homicide of 2022, CPS said.
