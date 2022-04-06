Manitoba curlers Reid Carruthers, Jason Gunnlaugson joining forces

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg curler Reid Carruthers has traded in one of Manitoba’s top skips for another to form the province’s new dream team.

Just a week after Team Mike McEwen announced they were splitting up, Carruthers has recruited 2020 provincial champ Jason Gunnlaugson.

The two curlers are reuniting after last playing together 14 years ago.

💥 Team Carruthers 💥 Reid Carruthers

Jason Gunnlaugson

Derek Samagalski

Connor Njegovan We are a Manitoba-based team and we’re so excited to be competing together for the next quadrennial! 🤩 Be sure to follow our journey on all social platforms! 👇🏻 ➡️ @teamcarruthers pic.twitter.com/zvX9VYZEkX — Team Carruthers (@teamcarruthers) April 6, 2022

The new Team Carruthers will include two members of the old Team McEwen and two players on the old Team Gunnlaugson.

Carruthers is returning to the skip position after playing third for McEwen, while Gunnlaugson will transition from skip to the third.

Rounding out the team is former McEwen member Derek Samagalski at second, and Connor Njegovan is staying with Gunnlaugson to throw the lead rocks.

Carruthers has won seven Manitoba men’s titles, while Samagalski has five purple hearts, and Gunnlaugson won the 2020 Viterra Championship.

Carruthers, Gunnlaugson, and Samagalski played together in the 2005-2006 season and made it all the way to the provincial men’s final where they were beat by Jeff Stoughton.

