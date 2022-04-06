Menu

Sports

Manitoba curlers Reid Carruthers, Jason Gunnlaugson joining forces

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted April 6, 2022 5:43 pm

Winnipeg curler Reid Carruthers has traded in one of Manitoba’s top skips for another to form the province’s new dream team.

Just a week after Team Mike McEwen announced they were splitting up, Carruthers has recruited 2020 provincial champ Jason Gunnlaugson.

The two curlers are reuniting after last playing together 14 years ago.

The new Team Carruthers will include two members of the old Team McEwen and two players on the old Team Gunnlaugson.

Read more: Team Jason Gunnlaugson splitting up at season’s end

Carruthers is returning to the skip position after playing third for McEwen, while Gunnlaugson will transition from skip to the third.

Rounding out the team is former McEwen member Derek Samagalski at second, and Connor Njegovan is staying with Gunnlaugson to throw the lead rocks.

Carruthers has won seven Manitoba men’s titles, while Samagalski has five purple hearts, and Gunnlaugson won the 2020 Viterra Championship.

Read more: Kaitlyn Lawes moves to skip with new Manitoba-based team

Carruthers, Gunnlaugson, and Samagalski played together in the 2005-2006 season and made it all the way to the provincial men’s final where they were beat by Jeff Stoughton.

Click to play video: 'Who is Manitoba’s most notable curling team?' Who is Manitoba’s most notable curling team?
Who is Manitoba’s most notable curling team? – Nov 6, 2020
