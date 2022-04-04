Team Jason Gunnlaugson splitting up at season’s end

Send this page to someone via email

With the end of another Olympic curling cycle, it’s been one breakup after another the past few weeks, and now one of Manitoba’s top men’s teams is splitting up.

Just days after Team Mike McEwen broke up the band, Team Jason Gunnlaugson announced on Monday they will also be parting ways at the end of the curling season.

Gunnlaugson, with third Adam Casey, second Matt Wozniak and lead Connor Njegovan, played the last two seasons together, but Gunnlaugson and Njegovan have been teammates since 2017.

The foursome competed at the last two Briers, but didn’t win a Grand Slam event and failed to qualify for the championship round at this year’s Viterra Championship.

In announcing the split, the Morris based rink indicated both Casey and Wozniak are taking a step back from the game and will focus on family. Wozniak won a pair of provincial men’s titles as second for Mike McEwen.

Team Jason Gunnlaugson’s final event together will be the Champions Cup in the first week of May.

Teams skipped by McEwen, Matt Dunstone, Jennifer Jones, Tracy Fleury, and Chelsea Carey have also split up since the start of March.

