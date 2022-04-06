COVID-19 in Alberta: 990 people in hospital as of Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Government of Alberta officials are expected to provide an in-person COVID-19 update on Thursday, but the province still released the COVID-19 data for the past week as scheduled Wednesday afternoon.

There were 990 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon, with 44 of those people receiving care in the ICU.

The province confirmed an additional 30 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the provincial death toll to 4,104 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Since last Wednesday’s report, the province has confirmed an additional 5,549 cases from 21,314 tests. The data breaks down as follows:

March 29: 881 cases, 3,450 tests completed

March 30: 869 cases, 3,447 tests completed

March 31: 909 cases, 3,505 tests completed

April 1: 863 cases, 3,605 tests completed

April 2: 670 cases, 2,805 tests completed

April 3: 525 cases, 1,937 tests completed

April 4: 832 cases, 2,565 tests completed

Because of limitations on who is eligible to receive a PCR test in the province, health officials have warned the total number of Albertans with COVID-19 is likely far higher than what is being reported.

On Tuesday, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization told provinces to prepare to roll out fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Over the coming weeks, the country should prepare for the “rapid deployment” of a second booster program with the focus on those 80 and over and residents of long-term care and other congregate living settings, NACI said.

Like with the first booster, NACI recommended the second booster be administered six months after a person’s last vaccine dose.

Last week, U.S. regulators approved a fourth dose for those over 50 if it’s been at least four months since their last vaccination.

As of April 4, 90.2 per cent of Albertans 12 and older had received at least one dose, while 86.7 per cent of the same population had received two doses. Of those eligible, 36.7 per cent have received a booster dose.