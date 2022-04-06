Menu

Crime

Calgary police charge 2 following store robbery spree

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted April 6, 2022 9:37 pm
Undated CCTV images of a trio of suspects Calgary police are looking for information about following a three-week string of convenience store and pizza restaurant robberies. View image in full screen
Undated CCTV images of a trio of suspects Calgary police are looking for information about following a three-week string of convenience store and pizza restaurant robberies. handout / Calgary Police Service

Calgary police have charged a man and a woman in relation to a series of robberies targeting pizza and convenience stores.

Over two months, a man and his accomplices — either a man or a woman — would enter the establishments and demand items while brandishing weapons. Police said they targeted at least nine different establishments in all four quadrants of the city, and terrorized customers and staff.

Read more: Calgary police looking for tips following 3-week, 9-store robbery spree

Daniel Christopher Mahon, 39, was charged with 10 counts of robbery and disguise with intent, in relation to robberies between March 20 and April 3.

Terri-Ann Riley, 35, has been charged with three counts of robbery and disguise with intent, linked to robberies between February 26 and March 5.

Police said the investigation continues and additional charges are pending.

