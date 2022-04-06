Calgary police charge 2 following store robbery spree

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have charged a man and a woman in relation to a series of robberies targeting pizza and convenience stores.

Over two months, a man and his accomplices — either a man or a woman — would enter the establishments and demand items while brandishing weapons. Police said they targeted at least nine different establishments in all four quadrants of the city, and terrorized customers and staff.

Daniel Christopher Mahon, 39, was charged with 10 counts of robbery and disguise with intent, in relation to robberies between March 20 and April 3.

Terri-Ann Riley, 35, has been charged with three counts of robbery and disguise with intent, linked to robberies between February 26 and March 5.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the investigation continues and additional charges are pending.