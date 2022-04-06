Menu

Features

‘Everyday superhero’ donates bikes to Ukrainian families coming to Calgary

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted April 6, 2022 7:19 pm
Click to play video: '‘Everyday superhero’ donates bikes to Ukrainian families coming to Calgary' ‘Everyday superhero’ donates bikes to Ukrainian families coming to Calgary
Watch: There’s a nice new effort to support Ukrainians on their way to Calgary. As Gil Tucker shows us, the man stepping up is an old hand at helping others.

There’s a nice new effort to support Ukrainians on their way to Calgary.

The man stepping up is an old hand at helping others.

Cody Herriot operates a bike repair operation called Cody’s Bikes out of his garage in southeast Calgary.

Read more: ‘I will gain more than I will give’: Calgary doctor welcomes three women fleeing war in Ukraine into her home

He turned a longtime hobby into a way of making a bit of money.

“Since 2020, when I lost my job in oil and gas,” Herriot said. “Part of the downturn and the whole COVID thing.”

Soon after he started Cody’s Bikes, Herriot began helping families in his area by taking donated bikes, fixing them up and then giving them away.

Story continues below advertisement

“Somebody just dropped off a little kid’s bike here one day while I was fixing some bikes and said they didn’t want it anymore,” he said, “and it snowballed from there.”

Read more: Calgary charities prepare support for Ukrainians: ‘No one can do this alone’

Over the past two years, he’s provided bikes for 300 families.

Trending Stories

“Hopefully it raises the floor a little bit for some families that are maybe not able to afford a bike for their little one,” Herriot said.

He is now getting six bikes ready for Heather Foisy, a Calgary woman who’s getting set to host a family coming from Ukraine.

“They are dealing with the trauma,” Foisy said. “This is just one other support that we can give them.”

Herriot expects he will soon be providing other bikes for Ukrainians fleeing the fighting in their country.

Read more: ‘We are stronger together’: Ukrainian dancers across Alberta unite for benefit performance

“For somebody coming from Ukraine, it makes life a little easier,” he said.

Foisy said she is very grateful for Herriot’s support.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s amazing,” she said. “If you talk about everyday superheroes, that’s what Cody’s doing here.”

As a veteran triathlete, Herriot said he knows the great boost a bike can bring.

“When I was a kid, I was on my bike the whole day,” he said.

“If you can bring a little bit of that to some kid around the neighbourhood, it fills my heart. You know, (it) feels good.”

