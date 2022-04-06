Menu

Crime

Kelowna residents accused of trying to sell western painted turtle, may face charges

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 6, 2022 11:59 am
A complaint was made to the Report All Poachers and Polluters hotline from someone who had seen the turtle advertised for sale online, and the conservation service said it launched an investigation at that point.
A complaint was made to the Report All Poachers and Polluters hotline from someone who had seen the turtle advertised for sale online, and the conservation service said it launched an investigation at that point. . Courtesy: BC Conservation Officer Service

Two Kelowna residents are potentially facing wildlife trafficking charges after being accused of trying to sell a western painted turtle they’d been keeping as a pet, according to the BC Conservation Officer Sevice.

Click to play video: 'Turtle treated by West Kelowna veterinarian released back into wild' Turtle treated by West Kelowna veterinarian released back into wild
Turtle treated by West Kelowna veterinarian released back into wild – Jul 15, 2019

A complaint was made to the Report All Poachers and Polluters hotline from someone who had seen the turtle advertised for sale online, and the conservation service said it launched an investigation at that point.

“It is illegal to keep any kind of wildlife as a pet. Taking an animal from the wild can result in it having an unnatural life in captivity, or the animal may be accidentally killed by the action,” the conservation office said in a press release.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘It is illegal’ — Kelowna residents reminded not to net, collect painted turtles from local ponds

“Conservation Officers seized the turtle and it was delivered to the BC Wildlife Park in Kamloops (Tuesday). It will be cared for at the park as it undergoes assessments.”

In various parts of B.C., the western painted turtle is considered a threatened species, or species of concern, which the conservation service said means its removal from the wild can have a devastating impact on the population.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna fish and turtle ponds being refilled following neighbourhood concern' Kelowna fish and turtle ponds being refilled following neighbourhood concern
Kelowna fish and turtle ponds being refilled following neighbourhood concern – May 28, 2020

“Every year, the COS encounters people who have taken wildlife home. In some cases, such as ‘rescuing’ deer fawns, people are well-meaning but these actions often end with the animal not being able to be released back into the wild,” the conversation office said.

Read more: Resident concerned for endangered painted turtles in Kelowna pond

Charges of possession of live wildlife and wildlife trafficking, both violations under the BC Wildlife Act, are being considered as the investigation continues.

Reports can be made to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

Kelowna tagWest Kelowna tagthreatened species tagBC Conservation Office tagConservation Office tagPainted Turtle tagWestern Painted Turtle tagspecies of concern tag

