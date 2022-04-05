Calgary man who strangled wife, buried body in basement to be released from prison

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary man who strangled his wife then hid her body in the basement they shared with their two children is being released from prison.

Allan Shyback, 45, was convicted of the manslaughter death of Lisa Mitchell.

Mitchell vanished in 2012. Two years later her body was found entombed in a plastic tub covered by cement into the wall of their home.

Shyback was originally sentenced to seven years in prison: five for manslaughter and two for indignity to Mitchell’s body but the Alberta Court of Appeal increased his overall sentence by three years.

According to a written decision by the Parole Board of Canada, Shyback is up for statutory release April 11, 2022 – which marks two thirds of his sentence and his release is mandated by law.

The victim’s mother, Peggy Mitchell told Global News Tuesday she was notified of his release.

“We really don’t care, he can’t come anywhere near us or contact us,” Peggy said. “We can’t change anything, we have to go forward.”

She said the two children are doing well and would make Lisa very proud.

“We are living well and enjoying life, we cherish every moment,” Peggy said.

In February 2019, Shyback was granted day parole but several months later sex toys were found in his room at a half-way house and he admitted he had paid for sex at a massage parlour on more than one occasion. He returned to prison where he’s been ever since.

Shyback was denied both full and day parole in 2021.

While out on statutory release, Shyback has a list of conditions to follow which includes no contact with drugs or alcohol and his relationships with women will be monitored.