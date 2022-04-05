ICBC launches app to help new drivers avoid hazards

Send this page to someone via email

ICBC is launching a simulation app to help new drivers recognize hazards on the road.

In a news release on Tuesday, the auto insurer said it’s an interactive experience recommended for those who may have never driven before or are looking to learn.

The simulation will have 15 scenarios based on situations and conditions specific to B.C.

Since 2020, the number of drivers obtaining a learner’s licence has increased by 24 per cent, ICBC said. New drivers are 1.5 times more likely to crash than experienced drivers.

“With more British Columbians getting their driver’s licence than ever before, we encourage new drivers to use the Street Sense app as another tool to gain experience … behind the wheel,” said Lindsay Matthews, ICBC vice president.

The app can be installed on mobile, on web, via computer download, and soon on virtual reality headsets.