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Canada

Woman, 78, dies after being hit by street sweeper in Montreal suburb

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 22, 2026 11:52 am
1 min read
Street cleaning vehicles sweep the street following flash flooding after heavy rains in Montreal on Monday July 14, 2025. View image in full screen
Street cleaning vehicles sweep the street following flash flooding after heavy rains in Montreal on Monday July 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
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A 78-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a street sweeper while crossing the street in Boucherville, Que., on Montreal’s South Shore.

Longueuil police say the collision happened at around 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

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They say the street sweeper was driven by a contractor hired by the municipality when it hit the woman.

Police say the circumstances are under investigation but the death appears to be accidental.

They later added that the woman had been crossing the street when she was hit.

The City of Boucherville put out a statement expressing condolences to the victim’s loved ones.

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