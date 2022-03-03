Police in B.C. to ramp up distracted driving enforcement in March

Send this page to someone via email

With spring nearing and B.C.’s roadways about to get busier with motorbikes and cyclists, police across the province say they’ll be ramping up distracted driving enforcement this month.

March is Distracted Driving Month in B.C., and the B.C. Highway Patrol (BCHP) says fatal and serious injury collisions due to distracted driving are “completely preventable.”

According to the BCHP, distracted driving is responsible for more than 25 per cent of all car-crash fatalities and is the second leading cause of fatal collisions in B.C.

“Every year, an average of 76 people die in fatal motor vehicle collisions in B.C. because the driver was distracted or not paying attention,” said the BCHP.

Police say distracted driving is more than using a cellphone or electronic device, and that it includes personal grooming, eating or drinking and reading. Other distractions include unsecured pets, passengers and not knowing your route.

“Doing any of these things while driving may cause your trip to end in tragedy,” said BCHP.

BCHP Chief Supt. Holly Turton said “it all starts with you.”

“Ask yourself if it is worth your life or someone else’s to answer a call, check your email or send that text while you are driving,” Turton said.

“Please make the right choice when you drive: Ignore your phone and drive responsibly. Your life may depend on it, and others may be depending on you to get to your destination safely.”

For more information about using electronic devices while driving, visit the provincial government’s website.

Police say fines for using an electronic device while driving starts at $368, along with four penalty points. From there, the costs increase with each subsequent offence.

According to ICBC, if you collect more than three points during a 12-month assessment period, you’ll pay a driver penalty-point premium.

ICBC says the premiums range from $252 for four points to $34,560 for 50 points or more.

