Three proposed designs released of new ‘iconic’ Edmonton pedestrian bridge

By Kim Smith Global News
Posted April 5, 2022 6:56 pm
One of the options for the 100 Street Pedestrian Bridge is a Suspended Bridge. View image in full screen
One of the options for the 100 Street Pedestrian Bridge is a Suspended Bridge. Credit, City of Edmonton

The City of Edmonton is out with three design concepts for the new 100 Street Pedestrian Bridge proposed for over McDougall Hill Road and along the edge of downtown.

According to the city’s website, the “new iconic bridge will create a destination landmark in the city skyline.”

“I want the public to know that this project didn’t come out of thin air. We did have this bridge as an idea as early as 1980s and it is in our Downtown Public Places Plan,” Cyril Balitbit, lead project manager for the 100 Street Pedestrian Bridge, said.

Read more: Cost of Edmonton’s 50 Street rail crossing project increases by $34M

The 100 Street Pedestrian Bridge is in the tail end of the concept design phase with the city asking for public feedback until April 24 on the three concepts.

The options are a timber bridge, a cable-stayed bridge or a suspended bridge.

“In terms of each option, we did not go out and say, ‘Design us a signature bridge for this location.’ The approach we took was looking at the site and being respectful of where the bridge will be constructed and responding to those constraints,” Balitbit said.

The project remains dependent on funding and support from Edmonton city council.

A preliminary design is expected sometime this summer.

“If approved and funded by council, we would go into detailed design next year and hopefully construction soon after,” Balitbit said.

The bridge would take about two years to build, according to Balitbit.

13
One of the options for the 100 Street Pedestrian Bridge is a Timber Bridge. View image in gallery mode
One of the options for the 100 Street Pedestrian Bridge is a Timber Bridge. Credit, City of Edmonton
23
One of the options for the 100 Street Pedestrian Bridge is a Suspended Bridge. View image in gallery mode
One of the options for the 100 Street Pedestrian Bridge is a Suspended Bridge. Credit, City of Edmonton
33
One of the options for the 100 Street Pedestrian Bridge is a Cable-Stayed Bridge. View image in gallery mode
One of the options for the 100 Street Pedestrian Bridge is a Cable-Stayed Bridge. Credit, City of Edmonton
