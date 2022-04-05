Trans-Canada Highway in B.C., near Alberta, to close again for month-long construction shutdown

Send this page to someone via email

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway near the B.C.-Alberta border will be closed between the Easter and Victoria Day weekends, the Ministry of Transportation announced on Tuesday.

Located east of Golden, B.C., the Kicking Horse Canyon area has been undergoing massive construction for some time now, with the winding, 4.8-kilometre section of two-lane highway being widened to four lanes.

While steady progress has been made, the ministry says the month-long, full-highway closure is necessary “to advance work at more challenging sites within the project.”



The closure will run from Tuesday, April 19 to noon on Friday, May 20. All traffic from Golden to Castle Junction will be routed via highways 93S and 95, which will add an extra 90 minutes of travel time.

The ministry says road signs will provide advance notification of the closure and alternative routes.

“Drivers are advised to use caution and watch for wildlife, school children and school buses while travelling the alternative routes,” said the ministry.

Notably, as during past complete closures, the construction zone will be briefly opened to limited local and commuter traffic, with vehicles being escorted by a pilot vehicle.



The ministry says similar escorts will be provided for school buses to ensure students have uninterrupted access to school, while emergency vehicles in response mode will be provided escorted passage on short notice.

“This closure will allow crews to proceed with work that cannot be carried out safely during shorter interruptions, such as construction on and adjacent to the existing highway, which includes the placement of heavy equipment on the roadway,” said the ministry.

The project is expected to be completed in winter 2023-24.

Visit the ministry of transportation’s website for more information about the Kicking Horse Canyon project.