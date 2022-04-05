Teaching assistant at Hamilton Catholic school, scout leader facing child porn charges: police

Send this page to someone via email

An educational assistant with a central Hamilton Catholic school is facing multiple charges in connection with a child pornography investigation, according to police.

The accused, also a scout leader with Scouts Canada, was arrested on Monday at a Hamilton address following a tip from the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre that tied him to a young victim.

Computers and other devices were seized during execution of a search warrant. The man faces three charges including possession of and the making child porn, according to detectives.

“Investigators located evidence of child pornography and identified a victim under the age of six from St. Ann’s Catholic Elementary School Barton Street in Hamilton,” investigators said in a release on Tuesday.

Both Hamilton Police and the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWCDSB) have identified the suspect as Paul Goodman.

A spokesperson for police say Goodman is in custody pending a conditional release.

HWCDSB chair Patrick Daly says Goodman is now on an unpaid leave and that the board is cooperating with investigators.

“The board is shocked and deeply disturbed by today’s charges against Paul Goodman and continue to keep those impacted in our thoughts and prayers,” Daly said in a release.

“Support is available to students and staff through our Social Work Department, Employee Assistance Program and Compassionate Care Crisis Response Team.”

Global News has reached out to Scouts Canada for comment but has yet to receive a reply as of Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives believe there could be more victims.

Anyome with information can reach out to the internet exploitation unit at 905-540-5247.

