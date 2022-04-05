Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teaching assistant at Hamilton Catholic school, scout leader facing child porn charges: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 5, 2022 12:19 pm
Police have arrested a 49-year-old Hamilton man on child phonography charges. The accused was an educational assistant at St. Ann’s Catholic Elementary School, according to investigators. View image in full screen
Police have arrested a 49-year-old Hamilton man on child phonography charges. The accused was an educational assistant at St. Ann’s Catholic Elementary School, according to investigators. Google Maps

An educational assistant with a central Hamilton Catholic school is facing multiple charges in connection with a child pornography investigation, according to police.

The accused, also a scout leader with Scouts Canada, was arrested on Monday at a Hamilton address following a tip from the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre that tied him to a young victim.

Computers and other devices were seized during execution of a search warrant. The man faces three charges including possession of and the making child porn, according to detectives.

“Investigators located evidence of child pornography and identified a victim under the age of six from St. Ann’s Catholic Elementary School Barton Street in Hamilton,” investigators said in a release on Tuesday.

Both Hamilton Police and the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWCDSB) have identified the suspect as Paul Goodman.

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesperson for police say Goodman is in custody pending a conditional release.

Trending Stories

Read more: Safety reviews planned for two Hamilton intersections

HWCDSB chair Patrick Daly says Goodman is now on an unpaid leave and that the board is cooperating with investigators.

“The board is shocked and deeply disturbed by today’s charges against Paul Goodman and continue to keep those impacted in our thoughts and prayers,” Daly said in a release.

“Support is available to students and staff through our Social Work Department, Employee Assistance Program and Compassionate Care Crisis Response Team.”

Global News has reached out to Scouts Canada for comment but has yet to receive a reply as of Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives believe there could be more victims.

Anyome with information can reach out to the internet exploitation unit at 905-540-5247.

Click to play video: 'Doug Ford’s promise to cut Ontario fuel prices comes with a catch' Doug Ford’s promise to cut Ontario fuel prices comes with a catch
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton tagHamilton news tagHamilton-Wentworth District School Board tagHWCDSB tagHamilton child pornography tagPatrick Daly tagpaul goodman tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers